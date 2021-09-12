MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

August 30, 2021 to Monday September 6, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, August 30, 2021, through Monday, September 6, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia. This total includes the 30 firearms that were recovered over Labor Day weekend.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, August 30, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Taheim Anthony Parker, of Northeast, D.C., for Threats to do Bodily Harm and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 21-123-354

A BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 21-123-466

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 34th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Alexander Rodriguez, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-123-475

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

A Savage Arms 64F .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4700 block of 3rd Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-123-625

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Darius Brandon Jackson, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-123-706

A Smith & Wesson Ladysmith 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-123-725

A Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 27th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Javada Jerome Horn, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-123-941

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Atkinson Osagie, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-124-063

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Ruger PC9S 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Andre Demetrius Burnett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-124-121

A DPMS Panther .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1200 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Romane White, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-124-155

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A Glock .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Raphael Ronell Watson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-124-164

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a .300 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-124-204

A Sears Roebuck 66 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the Unit block of Webster Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-124-360

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old George Belk, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-124-483

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Shaquan Gaskins, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-124-523

A Walther PPS BB gun was recovered in the 4600 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-124-611

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Allen Wilson, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-124-687

Thursday, September 2, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 6300 block of Kansas Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-120-179

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marjorie Bandy, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 21-124-730

A Smith & Wesson MP45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Domingo Rashad Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Felon in Possession, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-125-045

A Perazzi MX 2000S 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 5700 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-125-112

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Victor Calvin Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-125-161

Friday, September 3, 2021

A Ruger 5.7x28 handgun was recovered in the 6300 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Daron Jamell Barnes, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, Assault on a Police Officer, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-125-329

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4300 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Taquan Canarte, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-125-380

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Cierra Jazmyn-Janae Rich, of McLean, VA, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-125-526

A FNH FNS-9 BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-125-574

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Anthony Wright, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-125-635

A UK Arms BB gun was recovered in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-125-762

Saturday, September 4, 2021

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-125-936

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-126-059

A Glock 23 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-325

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-126-360

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of 9th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Edward McDuffie, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-126-401

Sunday, September 5, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-460

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Daryl Anthony Denny, of Northwest, D.C., for Driving under the Influence, Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol while Impaired. CCN: 21-126-560

A Ruger .38 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-126-579

A Heckler & Koch .6mm caliber BB gun and a Daisy Powerline 415 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old LaDarrius Brandon Whitaker, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Absconder. CCN: 21-126-652

A DPMS Panther Arms SBR 4.5mm caliber BB rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-674

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Damarco Maurice Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Tatiana Pride, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-126-733

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Deon Leroy Cannon, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Destruction of Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-126-778

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Trevon Demetrius Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-126-800

An American Tactical Omni Hybrid multi-caliber assault rifle, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-126-814

Monday, September 6, 2021

A Smith & Wesson XP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Ayers Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-079

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 4500 block of 40th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jaden Kyion Travis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-127-277

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Enoch Laurence Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Kaseem Bobbie Brown, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Corey Tucker Hardy, of Southwest, D.C., and 28-year-old Ray Reynard, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-127-298

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

