St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Balloon Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 21A405011        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J Lewis                              

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                       

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 9/12/2021 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Farguharson Dr. Ryegate, VT

INCIDENT: Balloon Crash

 

OPERATOR:   Keith Sproul

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  North Brunswick, NJ

 

PASSENGER: Olivia Miller

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tewksbury, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 12th 2021 at approximately 0830 hours Troopers with the VT State Police responded to a balloon into the trees on Farguharson Dr. in Ryegate. Troopers arrived on scene and were advised the operator Keith Sproul and passenger Olivia Miller were uninjured. Troopers learned they had taken off from Post Mills Airport and were flying in the area of Farguharson Dr. in Ryegate when Sproul attempted to slow the balloon by brushing the tops of trees. The balloon was a 2 person chariot style with a bench seat and when they brushed the top of the trees Sproul was pushed forward from the seat and unable to control the balloon. Sproul talked Miller through landing the balloon into the trees which caused damage to the balloon. Both Sproul and Miller were evaluated by EMS and reported they were uninjured. This incident is being further investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.    

 

