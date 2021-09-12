St. Albans // Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A203570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: September 11, 2021 at 1541 hours
STREET: Georgia Shore Rd.
TOWN: Georgia
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ferrand Rd.
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Draleaus
AGE: 68
HELMET: YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: NMC to UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 11, 2021 at 1543 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of 6788 Georgia Shore Rd. Statements from witnesses at the scene of the crash indicated that the operator had just passed a slow moving red tractor hauling a hay wagon. The operator continued south towards the intersection of Ferrand Rd. There was a vehicle preparing to turn from Ferrand Rd to Georgia Shore in order to travel north. The operator of the uninvolved vehicle stopped once they saw the motorcycle. Draleaus then applied the rear brake of the motorcycle and skid for approximately 44 feet before coming to rest on its side. Draleaus was transported to NMC and then UVMMC for his injuries. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call VSP with any info at 8025245993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
(802) 524 5993