St. Albans // Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A203570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: September 11, 2021 at 1541 hours

STREET: Georgia Shore Rd.

TOWN: Georgia

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ferrand Rd.

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Draleaus

AGE: 68

HELMET: YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: NMC to UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 11, 2021 at 1543 hours, Vermont State Police received a call regarding a motorcycle crash in the area of 6788 Georgia Shore Rd. Statements from witnesses at the scene of the crash indicated that the operator had just passed a slow moving red tractor hauling a hay wagon. The operator continued south towards the intersection of Ferrand Rd. There was a vehicle preparing to turn from Ferrand Rd to Georgia Shore in order to travel north. The operator of the uninvolved vehicle stopped once they saw the motorcycle. Draleaus then applied the rear brake of the motorcycle and skid for approximately 44 feet before coming to rest on its side. Draleaus was transported to NMC and then UVMMC for his injuries. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call VSP with any info at 8025245993.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

(802) 524 5993