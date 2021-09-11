20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001 Attacks Tribute

On the 20th anniversary of one of the most unconscionable tragedies in our nation’s history, Gov. Kay Ivey joins her fellow Americans in paying homage to the remarkable heroism of the first responders, health care workers, service members and all of those, selfless civilians, who leapt into action on that dark day and in the days ahead for their fellow man. (Governor’s Office)
