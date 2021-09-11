Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 1347

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Depot Rd, Putney

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Christa Harty

AGE:36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

VICTIM: Anne Wheeler

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/09/21, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at a residence on Old Depot Rd, Putney, VT. Investigation revealed Christa Harty violated a no trespass order by going onto the property at the residence on Old Depot Rd. Harty was located and cited on 09/10/21 to appear in Vermont Criminal Court Superior Division Windham County on 10/19/21 at 1300 hours to hear for the charge of Unlawful Trespass.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600