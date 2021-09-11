Westminster Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B103406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 1347
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Depot Rd, Putney
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Christa Harty
AGE:36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
VICTIM: Anne Wheeler
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/09/21, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at a residence on Old Depot Rd, Putney, VT. Investigation revealed Christa Harty violated a no trespass order by going onto the property at the residence on Old Depot Rd. Harty was located and cited on 09/10/21 to appear in Vermont Criminal Court Superior Division Windham County on 10/19/21 at 1300 hours to hear for the charge of Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/21 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600