Georgia Shore RD & Ferrand RD

Georgia Shore RD is closed in the area of the intersection with Ferrand RD due to a motorcycle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.