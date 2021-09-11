Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is Filing Claims on Behalf of Those Injured by Exploding Nutribullet Blenders

There have been numerous reports that the blenders heat up and pressurize their contents until they explode.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California personal injury law firm Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is filing claims on behalf of those who have been injured by exploding Nutribullet brand blenders.

Injuries linked to exploding Nutribullet blenders have been reported by several media outlets. For example, FOX 11 Los Angeles has reported numerous first-hand accounts of Nutribullet injuries.

One Nutribullet user told FOX 11, “This thing just chopped my hand to pieces pretty much… I was making it, went to grab it, the container exploded off, and my hand went right into the blades.”

Another Nutribullet user told FOX 11, “It was on for maybe 15 to 20 seconds and it exploded… it spins so fast that it heats up the contents, the contents get under pressure, and the device explodes, so that hot liquid exploded onto me and created nasty burns.”

Nutribullet advertises their blenders as featuring powerful motors that “extract” nutrition from food by “pulverizing” it with a high-speed blade.

However, according to a lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, case 3:19-cv-0528-N, this friction heats up the contents of the blender, and frictional energy causes pressure to rise inside the blender. Eventually, according to the lawsuit, the heat and pressure build up until the blender’s cup separates from the blade while the blender is still running, causing the hot contents of the cup to explosively project outward, as well as exposing the still-spinning blade.

Nutribullet has claimed that explosions involving their blenders have occurred because users use the blender for more than a minute straight, or put hot liquids/foods into the blenders.

However, according to a lawsuit filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, case 2:18-cv-05785, one Nutribullet user suffered 2nd degree burns when her Nutribullet exploded while blending cool or room temperature ingredients for under 60 seconds.

“We believe these blenders are exploding because of a defective design which should, but does not, include a pressure indicator or pressure release valve,” said Jeffrey Nadrich, managing partner of Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers.

“We also believe Nutribullet negligently failed to adequately test the safety of their blenders,” Nadrich added.

California law holds companies liable for injuries caused by their products which have a defective design. California Civil Jury Instructions (CACI) state that a product’s design renders it defective if it causes the product to “not perform as safely as an ordinary consumer would have expected it to perform when used or misused in an intended or reasonably foreseeable way.”

California law also holds companies liable for injuries caused by their negligence. Negligence, according to CACI, is “the failure to use reasonable care to prevent harm to oneself or to others.”

Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is filing claims on behalf of those who have suffered multiple types of injuries as a result of exploding Nutribullet blenders, including burns, cuts, nerve damage, severed fingers, eye injuries, lacerated tendons, and disfigurement. The firm is filing claims in order to recover numerous types of damages for Nutribullet explosion victims, including medical costs, loss of wages, lost earning capacity, and physical and mental pain and suffering.

About Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers

Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is a California personal injury law firm which has been representing victims of defective products since 1990. The firm has recovered over $350,000,000 on behalf of clients and is currently representing clients in multiple types of products liability cases, including Instant Pot explosion cases and e-cigarette explosion cases. The firm offers contingency fee representation, which means that a fee is not charged unless and until a recovery is obtained.