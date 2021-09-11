Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 400 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the 400 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect assaulted the victim while attempting to engage in a forced sex act with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, skinny build, 6’2” or taller wearing a backpack (possibly red).

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.