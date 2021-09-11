Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.
Friday, September 3, 2021
- A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 800 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-122-885.
- A 14 year-old juvenile male and a 17 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-125-704
Monday, September 6, 2021
- 28 year-old Deon Baker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-075
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
- 20 year-old Clarence McKnight, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-608
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
- 23 year-old Lawerence Chambers, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-128-453