Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.

 

Friday, September 3, 2021

  • A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 800 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-122-885.
  • A 14 year-old juvenile male and a 17 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1200 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-125-704

 

Monday, September 6, 2021

  • 28 year-old Deon Baker, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1900 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-075

 

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

  • 20 year-old Clarence McKnight, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred in the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-127-608

 

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 23 year-old Lawerence Chambers, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-128-453

