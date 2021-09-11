Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 800 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-122-885.

A 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the 800 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-122-885.