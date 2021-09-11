The Thinkubator Nutrition Opens Fitness, Health, Wellness, and Community Space on Main Street in Poughkeepsie, New York

Logo Nutrition Club

Health, Wellness, and Financial Fitness and Nutrition Club comes to Upper Main Street in Poughkeepsie, NY

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thinkubator Nutrition, a high-quality holistic health and wellness center committed to individual and community well-being, opens at 468 Main Street in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Thinkubator Nutrition is a health club where you come as you are, focus on how you can become physically, mentally, and financially fit and be your best self everyday. The Club offers protein shakes, energizer teas, protein bars, health and nutritional products for use at home, fitness classes, Zumba, yoga, and an environment to focus on your physical, mental, and financial health. The Thinkubator is a way of life.. The Club will offer its first set of classes on “Get Fit Workout” on Tuesday, September 14 at 6 p.m. with John Wright, professional fitness instructor of Wright Fit and ‘Zumba with Demetra” on Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m. with Demetra Tsantes, licensed Zumba Gold instructor.

The Thinkubator Nutrition will also serve as a hub for the community. The Club will house The Thinkubator, a Bronx-based nonprofit organization focused on bringing power to youth voices through internships, career and education development. The Thinkubator piloted a summer internship program during this past summer with Rhinebeck Bank, the city of Poughkeepsie School District, and the Dutchess Regional Chamber of Commerce. Ten Poughkeepsie and Hudson Valley youth participated in the program and the organization hopes to increase that number to 35 over the next year. Dr. Edward Summers, President and CEO of The Thinkubator and The Thinkubator Nutrition stated “We are happy to bring both The Thinkubator and The Thinkubator Nutrition to the heart of the city of Poughkeepsie. I have lived in both the Bronx and Poughkeepsie for more than 20 years and I am truly committed to supporting young adults as they consider life after high school and the community’s overall health and wellness. I look forward to working with other fitness spaces such as my friend Erik Zeyher, Warlock Athletics to foster a healthier Hudson River Valley” The Thinkubator Nutrition has taken a formerly underutilized commercial space and transformed it into a fitness center and community space. The Club sits at the intersection of Main and South Clinton and now has planters and flowers outside of the property.

The Thinkubator Nutrition was started by The Thinkubator organization and the Summers and Lee family of Poughkeepsie, New York and the Bronx, New York. Desiree Lee - Herrington has spearheaded the initiative and is the owner and CEO of BX2GA Nutrition and BX Nutrition Clubhouse. “I am excited about the opening of The Thinkubator Nutrition. We are committed to providing health, wellness, fitness, and community to the Hudson Valley” said Ms. Lee-Herrington. “I am proud of my children, their accomplishments, and their desire to support local communities. We are a family that supports each other’s passion and I am glad to join my children and grandchildren in starting such an important initiative in a community that I have adopted as my own when my son, Dr. Edward Summers first attended Marist College many years ago” said Desiree Lee-Summers, The Thinkubator Nutrition.

Family is the core of The Thinkubator Nutrition. The Club will be staffed by family members and local community members. Destiny Shannon Gamble Lee, The Thinkubator Nutrition has staffed The Club to date. Destiny stated “I am proud that I can join my elders in starting a business in the local community. This opportunity has allowed me to focus on my personal health, fitness, wellness, and personal development. I look forward to supporting others who desire to improve their health.” “We are a family that pray together, work together, dine together, and party together. We are all in this together and I am looking forward to getting in shape” stated Jamie Lee- Gonzales, The Thinkubator Nutrition.” Talika Summers, Board Member, The Thinkubator and member of The Thinkubator Nutrition stated “I am excited for both organizations and glad that I can take part in both initiatives spearheaded by my brother Dr. Edward Summers. That is my twin, whatever he does, I am always fully behind him - after all he needed someone with the business and financial acumen to support the business.” Kesha Lee, the eldest Lee/Summers sibling is excited that The Thinkubator Nutrition will also be inclusive of family and community. The partnership with John Wright might bring members of marginalized communities such as those with physical and mental disorders.

The Thinkubator Nutrition is open 7 days a week. Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Community members can join the Club and work out on their own or attend a fitness, Zumba or Yoga session. For more information, you can visit thethinkubatornutrition.com or follow The Thinkubator Nutrition on social media at TheThinkubatorNutrition or TheThinkubatorNutrition845.