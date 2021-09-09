Submit Release
Supreme Court again limits liability for independent contractor injuries

In Sandoval v. Qualcomm Inc., the Supreme Court today holds the company that hired an independent contractor to inspect electrical equipment at the company’s property was, as a matter of law, not liable to a worker who suffered severe burns during the inspection.

