Monthly Public Board Meeting Set for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The IUB monthly public Board meeting to discuss agency issues and help inform the public and utility industry stakeholders about various dockets and functions of the Board will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Hearing Room at the IUB Office, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines.

A video livestream of the meeting will begin at 8:55 a.m. The meeting can also be viewed via Webex; attendees are encouraged to register in advance.

AGENDA 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Hearing Room, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA

Call to Order Consent Items Board Meeting Minutes Notification of Board Orders Delinquent Payments Action Items E-21994: Central Iowa Power Cooperative – Regarding Amendment to Franchise P-0716: Interstate Power and Light Company – Regarding Renewal of Pipeline Permit P-0781: Interstate Power and Light Company – Regarding Request for Waiver P-0831: MidAmerican Energy Company – Regarding Pipeline Permit Discussion Items Rules Review Monthly Financials Litigation Update Change to Frequency and Method of DPRS Assessments EFS Update Annual High Cost Certification E-22435: Great Pathfinder Wind ETA-2019-0001: LTD Broadband GCU-2019-0002, GCU-2019-0003, GCU-2019-0004: Worthwhile West, Worthwhile East, and Big Dave Solar Farms HLP-2021-0001: Summit Carbon Solutions RPU-2019-0001: Interstate Power and Light Company RPU-2020-0001: Iowa American Water Company RPU-2021-0001: MidAmerican Energy Company TF-2021-0065: Interstate Power and Light Company Franchise Status Update Deliberations RPU-2020-0002: Liberty Utilities - Closed Session Pursuant to Iowa Code § 21.5(1)(f)(2021) Other Business Public Comments Adjournment: Next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The Board welcomes public comment at the end of the meeting. The public comment process requires individuals to sign up in advance on the list located on the table outside of the hearing room, and for the sign-in information to be legible, in addition to providing a full name, state of residence and contact information. Public comments cannot address contested matters (open dockets) pending before the Board.

To assure the meeting is orderly, meeting attendees are required to comply with the following:

No signs or placards will be permitted in the hearing room and the audience is expected to remain quiet and refrain from interrupting the meeting.

Persons attending the meeting should behave in a respectful manner that allows all comments to be heard.

Mobile phones and other electronic devices must be turned off or set to silent mode. Persons answering phone calls must do so outside of the hearing room.

Meeting attendees are free to come and go as they wish, provided the meeting is not disrupted.

Persons with disabilities requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate should contact the Iowa Utilities Board at 515.725.7300 at least 24 hours in advance of the scheduled meeting to request arrangements. For more information, email iub@iub.iowa.gov.