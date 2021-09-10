Submit Release
Montana Highway Patrol Commissions 12 New Troopers

HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 12 new troopers at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena on Thursday.  Attorney General Austin Knudsen and MHP Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the graduates at the event before their badges were pinned and they were sworn in to their new positions as Highway Patrol Troopers.

“You will be responsible for whether the people you encounter can enjoy their freedoms in this special place we call home,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Unfortunately, crime knows no boundaries, and criminals are growing bolder every day. You will be on the front lines protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe.”

The new troopers went through a rigorous training schedule over the past 23 weeks. Five of the 12 troopers are from Montana and the other six came from out of state (a full roster is included below).

“It’s a privilege to welcome these new troopers to our ranks. They were chosen from hundreds of applicants for their upstanding character, professionalism, and sense of duty. I look forward to the good works they will do for Montana,” Colonel Lavin said.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through October 1, 2021.  For more information on the recruitment process contact Kristi Skaalure at 406-444-3259.

 

Name                                                 Hometown                                   Initial Station

Jonathan Church                               Adna, Washington                         Billings

Jeffrey Clinton                                    Bozeman, Montana                      Bozeman

Peter Ebert                                         Toquerville, Utah                          Helena

Judah Hartenstein                              Liberty Township, Ohio                 Missoula

Tanner Hyyppa                                   Helena, Montana                          Helena

Adam James                                       Grove City, Ohio                           Helena

Aaron Luna                                         Big Fork, Montana                        Big Fork

Luke McKinney                                   Castle Rock, Colorado                  Billings

Steven Van Deusen                            Madison, Connecticut                     Glasgow

Donovan Van Note                              Missoula, Montana                       Missoula

Duane Young                                      Billings, Montana                          Billings

Libby Zinke                                          Bismarck, North Dakota                 Superior

 

 

