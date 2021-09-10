Gov. Cox order flags at half-staff in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance

September 10, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 10, 2021) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown half-staff at all state facilities from midnight on Sept. 10, 2021 to midnight on Sept. 11, 2021 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Gov. Cox requests that individuals, businesses, and other organizations honor and remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 by lowering flags.

