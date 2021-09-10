FREE COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING EVENT

Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital

Noble Health Corporation

DHSS and the Audrain County Health Department will host a free covid-19 testing event on September 15th, 2021, at Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHSS and the Audrain County Health Department encourage you to attend an upcoming free Covid testing event, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not. Community testing events such as this can provide you helpful information to better protect yourself and your family. It also provides extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.

This free covid testing event is on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at the Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital, 515 E Promenade St. parking lot, Mexico, from 11 am to 7 pm. No registration is required. For information on this event and other free testing options in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/community test or call 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.

Participants can request copies of their results by e-mail at: results@nextgendiagnosticservices.com. If positive, we contact participants by phone. If negative, we send a text message, and in that message, there will be a link to our e-mail address where participants can request a hardcopy e-mailed or mailed to them. Participants can also request results via text message.

About

A new vision for rural healthcare. We envision a world where rural residents have access to essential medical care in their community. We see the need to address local concerns first, and to meet community health needs no matter how complex. We believe that meeting the needs of families and seniors are vital to community health and that acute care is equally as important as chronic care. Finally, we believe community hospitals should be as important to local government as any public infrastructure. Like bridges and roads, rural hospitals are essential to the economic well-being of rural communities and should be elevated to that level of support.

