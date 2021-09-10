FREE COVID-19 COMMUNITY TESTING EVENT
DHSS and the Audrain County Health Department will host a free covid-19 testing event on September 15th, 2021, at Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DHSS and the Audrain County Health Department encourage you to attend an upcoming free Covid testing event, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not. Community testing events such as this can provide you helpful information to better protect yourself and your family. It also provides extremely valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.
This free covid testing event is on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021, at the Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital, 515 E Promenade St. parking lot, Mexico, from 11 am to 7 pm. No registration is required. For information on this event and other free testing options in Missouri, visit health.mo.gov/community test or call 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.
Participants can request copies of their results by e-mail at: results@nextgendiagnosticservices.com. If positive, we contact participants by phone. If negative, we send a text message, and in that message, there will be a link to our e-mail address where participants can request a hardcopy e-mailed or mailed to them. Participants can also request results via text message.
Beth Omecene Epperson
Noble Health Corporation
+1 816-575-7757
bepperson@noblehealthcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn