THE NOBLE HEALTH FOUNDATION PARTNERED WITH LOCAL RURAL MISSOURI SCHOOLS TO OFFER FREE PHYSICALS TO STUDENT-ATHLETES
The Noble Health Foundation partnered with the Montgomery & Wellsville School Districts to offer free High School physicals to any 7-12th grade student-athlete.
Our focus is to make healthcare local & affordable to our friends and neighbors in Missouri. This is just one step on that journey.”MEXICO, MO, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Noble Health Foundation partnered with the Montgomery City & Wellsville School Districts in Missouri to offer free High School pre-participation physicals to any student-athlete entering 7-12th grade this fall.
Don Peterson, Executive Chairman Noble Health Corporation, stated, “The goal of offering physicals to students at no cost is to make athletics possible for all student-athletes in Missouri, and to keep these young athletes healthy and safe.”
Dr. Chen, a Noble Health med-peds physician, performed a thorough physical & medical examination for each student with help from Lindsay Harris, PA. Both Lindsay & Dr. Chen see internal medicine & pediatric patients at several Noble Health clinics throughout Mid-Missouri & are accepting new patients.
“Our focus is to make healthcare local and affordable to our friends and neighbors in Missouri. This is just one step on that journey.” stated Elijah Haahr, Executive Director Noble Health Foundation and former Speaker of the Missouri House.
While athletics support an active and healthy lifestyle, there are inherent risks of injury, especially as sports become more demanding as students enter high school. Pre-participation physicals help to minimize the risk of severe injuries that underlying health issues may cause. The purpose of the high school physicals is to identify and address any pre-existing conditions so students can play more safely and prevent injury.
ABOUT THE NOBLE HEALTH FOUNDATION
The mission of Noble Health Foundation is to support the development, training, education, and piloting of healthcare solutions for those living in rural communities. The Noble Health Foundation is committed to providing outstanding education and training for current and future generations of health care professionals in rural areas. It seeks to identify, collaborate, and partner with new and innovative health solutions to strive towards rural health having the most technically advanced models of care and delivery. Elijah Haahr was appointed as Executive Director of the Noble Health Foundation in May 2021. Previously, Elijah was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012 and became the youngest House Speaker in the nation during his final term, which ended in December 2020.
ABOUT NOBLE HEALTH CORPORATION
Noble Health Corporation’s mission is to provide high-quality medical care that addresses the needs of the communities they serve. Their goal is to help rural communities and residents access comprehensive medical services delivered at reasonable prices with the highest integrity. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Noble Health Corporation was established in 2019. The corporation took over management of its first hospital, Callaway Community Hospital & Clinic (formerly Fulton Medical Center & Clinic), in late 2019 and officially purchased the hospital in late 2020. In March 2021, Noble Health purchased and currently manages Audrain Community Hospital and several clinics in surrounding communities.
