Audrain Community Hospital Foundation Gives Back To The Mexico, Missouri Community

About

A new vision for rural healthcare. We envision a world where rural residents have access to essential medical care in their community. We see the need to address local concerns first, and to meet community health needs no matter how complex. We believe that meeting the needs of families and seniors are vital to community health and that acute care is equally as important as chronic care. Finally, we believe community hospitals should be as important to local government as any public infrastructure. Like bridges and roads, rural hospitals are essential to the economic well-being of rural communities and should be elevated to that level of support.