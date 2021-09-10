Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,232 in the last 365 days.

Erosion Repair Work to Begin on U.S. Highway 385, South of Deadwood

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 Contact: Robert Farrell, Project Engineer, 605-381-7393

 

DEADWOOD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says erosion repair work on a two-mile section of U.S. Highway 385, 17 miles south of Deadwood will begin on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The work will take place between mile marker 105 and mile marker 108, between Brownsville and Merritt.

The project includes the reconstruction and stabilization of eroded roadside areas, the removal and replacement of guardrail, and asphalt surfacing.

Flaggers will be used to control traffic through the work zone during working hours, with temporary traffic controls providing direction at all other times of day. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $230,000 project is Mainline Contracting, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Erosion Repair Work to Begin on U.S. Highway 385, South of Deadwood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.