Project Will Improve Section Of U.S. Highway 285

REEVES / PECOS COUNTIES – A project to add passing lanes and rebuild a section of U.S. Highway 285 is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 20, 2021. The project is approximately 27 miles long and goes from 2 miles south of CR 113 in Reeves County to 0.3 miles south of FM 1776 in Pecos County.

The initial stage of the project will consist of repairing or replacing culverts, bridge structures and bridge joints. Lane closures will be required. Traffic will be handled with the use of temporary traffic signals. Motorists are reminded that these signals carry the same weight of law as permanent signals.

Running a red light in the area could be catastrophic, since there could be oncoming traffic.

Work will begin near FM 1776 on three culverts. After that, work zones will move around as culverts are worked on through the winter. In the spring, road work will begin on the section. Details on phasing are still being planned. Follow @TXDOTOdessa on Twitter for updates, or email to get all emails regarding project updates and traffic alerts.

A reduced speed limit will be in place in work areas. Speed limits will drop 10 miles per hour below existing speed limits. Width restrictions may also be in place at times. Oversize loads must get permits to go through area.

The project is expected to take approximately three years to be completed.

Kiewit Infrastructure South of Fort Worth won the project with a low bid of a little more than $58.5 million.