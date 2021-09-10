"Save the Children" Event
Learn to keep your kids and community safe from sex trafficking and more.
We invite you to get involved by learning how to save your children and your neighborhood. Whether you are a parent, grandparent, teacher, or civic leader, you can make a difference in a child's life."PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn how to keep children and the community safe from sex trafficking. Urban Conservatives of America has partnered with Greater Love Ministries and local law enforcement to provide information and tools to prevent children in the community from becoming a victim.
— Lawrence Johnson, vice president, Urban Conservatives of America
One out of every seven victims of the $150 billion dollar sex trafficking business is a child. Additionally, children of color are four times more likely to become victimized.
“We invite you to get involved by learning how to save your children and your neighborhood,” says Lawrence Johnson, vice president, Urban Conservatives of America. “Whether you are a parent, grandparent, family member, a teacher, or a civic leader, you can make a difference in a child’s life.”
What: Save the Children
When: 3 – 6 P.M., Saturday, September 18, 2021
Where: Greater Love Ministries, 7317 N. 61 st Avenue, Glendale, Arizona
Cost: Free
Register at eventbrite.com/e/save-the-children-tickets-166886751767?aff=eand, call 602-718-9042 or email unholdyourpeace@gmail.com.
This event by Urban Conservatives of America will inform parents, grandparents, educators and neighbors with actionable tools for child safety. For more information, contact Lawrence Johnson at 602-718-9042, unholdyourpeace@gmail.com or register at www.eventbrite.com/e/save-the-children-tickets-166886751767?aff=eand.
