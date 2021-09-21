Remote Work Creates Employee Engagement Challenges - Professional Recognition Will Help
EINPresswire.com/ -- Most employers and employees have developed ways to set up effective work areas and benefited from the adoption of enhanced technology since the start of the COVID pandemic. On the other hand, employee engagement has become more of a challenge for many. Remote work has made it more difficult to have employees feel connected and fully engaged with their team.
Recognition Certificates can be a very effective part of the HR engagement toolkit. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition to individuals and teams.
Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed in homes and offices.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the client’s recognition message are merge printed on standard or a customer specific certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of individual companies or organizations. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.
J.P. Cayer
Recognition Certificates can be a very effective part of the HR engagement toolkit. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition to individuals and teams.
Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed in homes and offices.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the client’s recognition message are merge printed on standard or a customer specific certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of individual companies or organizations. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.
J.P. Cayer
First Base Inc. St. James Paper
+1 416-948-9800
jpcayer@first-base.com