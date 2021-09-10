St. Albans Barracks/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A203524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/08/21 @ 1616 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brett Drive Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Ronald St. Francis

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VICTIM: Bradley Bohannon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/21 at approximately 1616 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault at a residence located on Brett Drive in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Ronald St. Francis (54) of Swanton, VT assaulted Bradley Bohannon (35) of Swanton, VT. St. Francis was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/13/21 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21 @ 0830

COURT: Franklin Count Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.