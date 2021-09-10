Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno                        

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  09/08/21 @ 1616 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brett Drive Swanton, VT

VIOLATION:  Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Ronald St. Francis                                         

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: Bradley Bohannon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/21 at approximately 1616 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault at a residence located on Brett Drive in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Ronald St. Francis (54) of Swanton, VT assaulted Bradley Bohannon (35) of Swanton, VT. St. Francis was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/13/21 at 0830 hours.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21 @ 0830           

COURT:  Franklin Count Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

