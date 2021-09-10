St. Albans Barracks/Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/08/21 @ 1616 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brett Drive Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Ronald St. Francis
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: Bradley Bohannon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/08/21 at approximately 1616 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a report of an assault at a residence located on Brett Drive in Swanton, VT. Investigation revealed Ronald St. Francis (54) of Swanton, VT assaulted Bradley Bohannon (35) of Swanton, VT. St. Francis was issued a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 09/13/21 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21 @ 0830
COURT: Franklin Count Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.