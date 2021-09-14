Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,013 in the last 365 days.

A Memorable and Permanent Way to Recognize & Celebrate Our Everyday Heroes

St. James Paper Co. logo

St. James Paper Co.

Retirement Home staff recognition

Retirement Home staff recognition

Recognition Certificate in gold foil

Recognition Certificate in gold foil

Certificates can be a very effective part of meaningful recognition.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The millions of frontline workers who provide the necessities of life during these difficult times do so with selfless dedication. They soldier on in spite of the risks they face and often shortages of staff and materials required to work effectively and safely.

Certificates can be a very effective part of meaningful recognition. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and celebration of individuals and teams.

Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed.

The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” certificate solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.

On a digital press, the recipients’ names and the client’s recognition message are merge printed on a certificate or a customer specific design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.

More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.

The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of individual companies or organizations. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us

About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.

J.P. Cayer
First Base Inc.
+1 416-948-9800
email us here

You just read:

A Memorable and Permanent Way to Recognize & Celebrate Our Everyday Heroes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.