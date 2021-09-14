A Memorable and Permanent Way to Recognize & Celebrate Our Everyday Heroes
Certificates can be a very effective part of meaningful recognition.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The millions of frontline workers who provide the necessities of life during these difficult times do so with selfless dedication. They soldier on in spite of the risks they face and often shortages of staff and materials required to work effectively and safely.
Certificates can be a very effective part of meaningful recognition. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and celebration of individuals and teams.
Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” certificate solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
On a digital press, the recipients’ names and the client’s recognition message are merge printed on a certificate or a customer specific design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of individual companies or organizations. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being of individuals at their work or home office by providing cost effective and practical solutions.
