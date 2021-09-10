DPA will be celebrating the beginning of the Awards Season with stars in its annual DPA pre awards gift lounge
Nathalie Dubois-Sissoko, and DPA are hosting their fabulous DPA Talent Lounge in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard HotelLOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA is hosting its seventeen Pre-Awards luxury gifting lounge, at the hidden boutique hotel Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, and will be offering celebrities and nominees amazing new products from worldwide brands.
The gift lounge will be set up in the garden and in four private suites of the hotel, and will be opened to guests September 17th and 18th 2021, from 10am to 8pm.
DPA will host an in-person event, following state’s and city’s sanitary rules, with an ultimate goal of keeping everybody safe: Covid-19’s vaccination cards (with two shots) or a 48h negative PCR test, will be asked for access to the lounge. Masks also will be mandatory for clients and employees to keep the stars comfortable.
The DPA gift suites have not been active as usual (the last “normal “one was in Paris for the César Awards in February 2020).
The firm Dubois Pelin and Associates(owner of giftingsuite.com) created in February 2021, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, a brand-new concept: “The DPA Pre Golden Globes Luxe drive up” and gifted a huge gift bag to 115 guests as well as fifteen Covid-19 first responders, when they drove up to the event .Globes nominees such as Eugene Levy or Viola Davis, Globes winners such as Catherine O’Hara or Andra Day attended and opened their trunk and collected their gifts. For Oscars week, DPA was back with this concept, extending to also a mini suite in the garden of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.
This time, for the DPA pre-Awards gift suite 21, DPA will have vendors spread out inside 4 different suites, and in a garden, and will be controlling the amount of people going through the event. So, it will be going closer to its regular format!
“Everybody has been suffering during this past year and a half, says Dubois-Sissoko, but people wanted to promote their brands, and needed to keep going and get awareness around their products. This is the best way to do it This is the best way to help small brands stay alive. We have in this event lots of small businesses, women owned businesses, and black owned businesses. This is the only platform they will get this year to express themselves”
Companies present in the suite this year are: Verita Couture, Edith swimwear, Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts, Le Bora Bora by Pearl Resorts, Deux Marie Cosmetics, Topochico, Buttery Popcorn, Chipz Happen, Omorose Cosmetics, Klipsta, The Noble Brand, Carvery Kitchen, SpartiScents, DeMarquet, Bowie Bites, Fly by Jing, Nora’s natural coffee, Asea, Geek Eyewear, State of being , the candy pushers, S1X Born candle, Bijoux Macarons, Social, the Ultimate Provence, My Bougie bottle, Helen Ficalora, ZenWTR, Beach Sandy, Sélee, Fallen Stars, Brush Buddies, Rinna Beauty, H2O Sonoma Soft Seltzer, Shimran books and Go Dash Dot.
DPA will also donate spaces to two different charitable organizations The Dove project and Women who do wonders.
The lounge is expected to welcome many A-list celebrities nominees from shows such as the Flight Attendant, Black-ish, Ted Lasso, The Crown, The Handmaids tale, The Mandalorian, Pose, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, WandaVision, SNL, Bridgerton….
The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel is located at 11461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. . DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org
PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Viola Davis, Jim Cazeviel, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams,...
*This event is not affiliated or official with the Primetime Emmy® Awards, or CBS*
