More about Arrest Made in Lincoln County Double Drowning

Lincolnton, GA (September 10, 2021) – The GBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shontover Kirkland, 32 years old, of Augusta, Georgia earlier today and charged her with one count of Reckless Conduct and two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter for the drowning deaths of Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk Jr. that occurred on April 25, 2021, on Clarks Hill Lake in Lincoln County. Kirkland is being detained at the Lincoln County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and upon completion will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the GBI at 706-595-2575. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance during the investigation: Georgia Department of Natural Resources Region 3 Law Enforcement Division, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County EMA, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Fire Rescue, and the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

All mugshot requests should be made to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 706-359-4118.