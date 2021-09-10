Microbe Formulas Helps the Spirit of Boise Hot Air Balloon Classic Light the Boise Skies

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Supported the Nite Glow Spectacular Last Friday Evening

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of people filled Ann Morrison Park this past week with big smiles and full hearts after the spectacular sight of colorful hot air balloons. Each morning throughout the festival downtown Boise was covered with balloons flying through the skies. This one-of-a-kind, family-friendly, free community event was made possible by sponsors like Microbe Formulas.

The Microbe Formulas team enjoyed the Nite Glow Spectacular on Friday evening, September 3rd, where synchronized balloons lit the night sky with color. In addition to the light show, live music and dinner made for a memorable evening with family and team members.

Microbe Formulas part-owner and Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Riley, shares, “Being able to share this special night with my family and friends was incredible. There is nothing better than having the community hear about who Microbe is and what we do while experiencing one of the most beautiful sights in Boise.”

Caylie Shelton, Microbe Formulas Public Relations Manager, adds, “After reflecting on the event, Microbe Formulas is honored to support such an inspiring, family-friendly event that welcomes people from all over to enjoy being surrounded by positive vibes and endless colorful balloons. This is just the start of many years to come for this amazing partnership opportunity.”

Josh Trimble, Project Manager for Microbe Formulas, was the lucky Microbe team member selected to take flight in a hot air balloon on Friday morning. According to Josh, “This was by far the coolest experience that I have had in Boise thus far. I have always thought that the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic was an amazing event. However, this took it to a whole new level. Currently crossing this off my bucket list!”

To view photos from the event, visit the Spirit of Boise Facebook, Instagram, or www.SpiritofBoise.com.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

