Desert Inn Road Bridge Work Continues Next Week Desert Inn Road to Close 24/7 During Bridge Reconstruction

Las Vegas, Nev. – Starting Monday, September 13, at 9 p.m. through Friday, September 17, at 5 a.m., Desert Inn Road will be closed to motorists and pedestrians under I-515 (US 95). During this closure, crews will be placing girders as they start to rebuild a portion of the bridge that was demolished in August.

Other impacts associated with this work include:

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-515, Monday night through Thursday night: Starting at 7 p.m. each night, southbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes between Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. At 9 p.m. each night, this stretch of southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane. All lanes will open at 5 a.m. each morning.

Nightly closure of the Boulder Highway onramp to southbound I-515, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m.

See the map below for the recommended detours for the Desert Inn Road closure.

The demolition and reconstruction of the Desert Inn bridge is part of NDOT’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.