Amherst Fatal Crash

On September 9, 2021, at approximately 1:33 p.m. Renee Bubier (39) of Perry was traveling westbound on Route 9 in Amherst in a heavy rain storm when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times. Renee suffered critical injuries and is currently admitted at Eastern Maine Medical Center. Also in the vehicle was Renee’s husband, Ervins Bubier (41). Ervins was pronounced deceased on scene.
