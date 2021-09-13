Superhairpieces Canada announces relocation of office

Submit Release
Superhairpieces office Mississauga

The new Superhairpieces office in Mississauga, Ontario.

Hair system supplier Superhairpieces has announced it will relocate its Canada office to a new location in Mississauga, Ontario.

The hair system supplier will complete its move to a new and improved office located at 7295 Rapistan Ct in Mississauga on September 13, 2021.

Superhairpieces CEO George Li stated the move stems from a need for a bigger office space as they “continue to grow and expand” their operations.

For the last few years, Superhairpieces has been operating out of its 215 Traders Blvd E location where Canadian customers usually go for pickup and salon services.

The old office location will remain in service only until September 15, 2021 for any pickup services. Pickup services will then be temporarily paused until September 24, 2021 where clients will have to go to the new office. Salon services are expected to resume at the new office on September 27, 2021.

All Canadian phone numbers will remain the same.

You can find full contact information below for Superhairpieces Canada:

7295 Rapistan Ct
Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z4
+1 866-814-7879

Superhairpieces is a leading human hair system supplier in North America with locations in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Sunrise, Florida, USA. Among their many offerings include:

Men’s toupee
Hair toppers
Full cap wigs
Hair extensions
Eyelash extensions
And much more!

For more information, you can visit https://superhairpieces.ca/.

About Superhairpieces

Superhairpieces strives to supply quality hairpieces and hair extensions to both its wholesale/salon and retail clients. It takes pride in providing its customers with high-quality hair systems at affordable prices; this is the philosophy they stand by even as the company grows day-by-day. Their goal is to consistently perfect their hairpieces to maintain the absolute highest quality in both materials and craftsmanship. They offer the most cutting-edge and avant-garde technologies such as invisible hairlines and durable knotting, while considering the latest styles at its easily-accessible online store.

Priska H
Superhairpieces
+1 416-800-5056
