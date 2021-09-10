FREE NORTH HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AND TESTING SEPTEMBER 13
Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing at North Highlands Community Center from 1pm – 7pm. Bringing services closer to those living in the North Highlands community.NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? We have the perfect opportunity for you. This Monday, September 13, Curative will be hosting a free community vaccine clinic and COVID-19 testing site that will be held at the North Highlands Community Center located at 6040 Watt Ave in North Highlands from 1:00pm – 7:00pm. This clinic brings COVID-19 vaccines and testing closer to home for those living in or near the North Highlands community.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and will be available for anyone over 12 regardless of insurance or immigration status and anyone under the age of 18 wanting to get vaccinated will need a parent or guardian present or a permission slip. The event will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Participants can walk-in or schedule an appointment online using the following links. For vaccine appointments, visit cur.tv/nhcc. For testing appointments, visit cur.tv/nhcctest
The best tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Sacramento County is through vaccinations. By getting vaccinated, residents help stop the spread of this deadly disease to family, friends, coworkers, and essential workers who continue to work hard to keep our community safe and open. The risk of hospitalization, serious illness, or death becomes increasingly less and helps keep our hospitals from reaching capacity when vaccinated against COVID-19. With the rising spread of more infectious strains of COVID-19 community-wide protection from the disease is important now more than ever.
For more information, please contact the Curative health team at 888-702-9042.
###
Curative, Inc.
North Highlands Community Center
+1 888-702-9042
email us here