Enjoy ecofriendly outdoor adventures in beautiful Guanajuato
Kayaking through an ancient church in La Purisima dam in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato definitively an unforgettable experience
Contemplate a sunrise or sunset from the tranquility of a hammock while suspended on a cliff in Tierra Blanca, State of Guanajuato
The state of Guanajuato is the optimal destination for anyone interested in adventure tourism, ecotourism, and rural tourismGUANAJUATO STATE, FLORIDA, MEXICO, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayaking, rafting, hiking, mounting climbing, rappelling; cycling, horseback riding, zip-lining, paragliding, bird watching, sky dreaming, camping, hot air balloon rides, astronomical observation, ATVs, wine tourism ---and so much more.
Further to its vast cultural offerings, which are among the most extensive on the continent, the state of Guanajuato is the optimal destination for adventure tourism, ecotourism, and rural tourism. It has 24 State Protected Natural Areas in addition to 3 federal and 6 municipal making its territory the perfect place to enjoy these activities operated by specialized and trained service providers to receive international tourists and to guarantee an unforgettable experience centered on the total enjoyment of nature.
The whole state of Guanajuato is committed to caring for nature. Here, adventure tourism is also about sustainability. The state has long been dedicated to sustainable practices and to respecting the natural and cultural heritage. Including 20.55% of the territory in the state is designated as Protected Natural Area, preserving our heritage, culture, and history, as well as contributing to environmental services and biological diversity.
The region’s nature and adventure segment has registered accelerated growth in recent years through the joint work of tour operators, professional service providers, committed promoters and the State Secretary of Tourism. These efforts, combined with abundant natural beauty, create ideal conditions to ensure tourists live great adventure stories and experiences in Guanajuato.
Some top adventure activities include:
• Rappelling in a Mine Entrance: In Mineral de Pozos, Pueblo Mágico (magical town) of Guanajuato there is the possibility of rappelling through the entrance of a mine.
• Sky Dream: Contemplating a sunrise or sunset from the tranquility of a hammock becomes very interesting when you are suspended on a cliff. Enjoy this activity at Centro Vacacional el Salto in the municipality of Tierra Blanca near to San José Iturbide.
• 360 ° route: Join this tour aboard an off-road vehicle between the cities of San José Iturbide and Tierra Blanca to discover waterfalls, canyons, and a suspension bridge.
• Volcanic Circuit: Explore the volcanic craters that brings life to Valle de Santiago in the south of the state and be able to perform various adventure activities such as hiking, mountain biking and rappelling with the possibility of complementing the experience spending the night in a cottage or camping inside a crater.
• Rafting: Go down de river aboard a raft and get ready to feel the thrill of the rapids to the fullest while enjoying the most beautiful landscapes in Tarandacuao.
• Horseback riding: Ride through spectacular countryside with breathtaking views and stunning landscapes in San Miguel de Allende.
• Hot air balloon ride: Also in San Miguel de Allende, find yourself a few feet from the ground and then flying clear above the clouds. It is quite an exciting feeling and definitively an unforgettable experience.
And the state of Guanajuato also makes it easy for visitors, with air and land connectivity that facilitates access from anywhere in the United States and Canada. In addition, Guanajuato has a long tradition of hospitality that is expressed in its accommodation options.
