Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Fueled by Increased Adoption in the U.S.

robotic surgery room

The robotic-assisted surgery market is seeing a growing number of corporations enter the market. The resources of such companies allow for flexible financial options and growth. options and growth.””
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market. The report discusses the three-dimensional (3D) localization devices with the ability to register medical images to physical space and then display the position and trajectory of the images. Overall, the surgical navigation and robotics market is expected to grow moderately by 2025, which iData forecasts will be driven by recruitment competition, clinical benefits, and increased adoption.

According to iData's U.S. Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Report, the U.S. market for surgical navigation was estimated at $315 million in 2020. This market is set to increase to reach nearly $338 million by 2025. On the other hand, the U.S. surgical robotics market was previously valued at $3.2 billion but is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the orthopedic navigation system, spine navigation system, neurosurgery navigation system, ENT navigation system, surgical robotics, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) robotic system, robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery, robotic-assisted spinal surgery, robotic-assisted neurosurgery, robotic radiosurgery system, and robotic vascular catheter system markets. Surgical navigation and robotic systems are beneficial in operating rooms as they assist institutions in promoting themselves as industry leaders. As of recently, surgical navigation has become more established in the technology sector and is becoming the standard of care in neurosurgery with continued adoption in subsequent segments.

Among the many competitors within the U.S. surgical navigation market, Medtronic is the dominant leader followed by BrainLab and Stryker. Medtronic has maintained its leading position in the spine, ENT, and neurosurgery market segments and continues to increase its overall market share. The dominant player in the robotic-assisted surgery market, however, is Intuitive Surgical with a wide gap between it and the swelling number of competitors entering this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary
and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to download a Free Research Summary of the U.S. Market Report for Surgical Navigation and Robotics:

https://idataresearch.com/product/surgical-robotics-and-navigation-market-united-states/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com


Antonio Collet
iData Research
+1 6042666933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Fueled by Increased Adoption in the U.S.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antonio Collet
iData Research
+1 6042666933
Company/Organization
iData Research
7300 Edmonds St., 602
Burnaby, British Columbia, V3N0G8
Canada
+1 604-266-6933
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

More From This Author
Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Fueled by Increased Adoption in the U.S.
U.S. Arthroscopy Device Market Driven by Increase in Procedures to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2025
European Digital Dentistry Market Driven by Shift Towards Digital Technologies
View All Stories From This Author