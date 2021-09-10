Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Fueled by Increased Adoption in the U.S.

The robotic-assisted surgery market is seeing a growing number of corporations enter the market. The resources of such companies allow for flexible financial options and growth. options and growth.”” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. surgical navigation and robotics market. The report discusses the three-dimensional (3D) localization devices with the ability to register medical images to physical space and then display the position and trajectory of the images. Overall, the surgical navigation and robotics market is expected to grow moderately by 2025, which iData forecasts will be driven by recruitment competition, clinical benefits, and increased adoption.

According to iData's U.S. Surgical Navigation and Robotics Market Report, the U.S. market for surgical navigation was estimated at $315 million in 2020. This market is set to increase to reach nearly $338 million by 2025. On the other hand, the U.S. surgical robotics market was previously valued at $3.2 billion but is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. This report includes procedures, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes the orthopedic navigation system, spine navigation system, neurosurgery navigation system, ENT navigation system, surgical robotics, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) robotic system, robotic-assisted orthopedic surgery, robotic-assisted spinal surgery, robotic-assisted neurosurgery, robotic radiosurgery system, and robotic vascular catheter system markets. Surgical navigation and robotic systems are beneficial in operating rooms as they assist institutions in promoting themselves as industry leaders. As of recently, surgical navigation has become more established in the technology sector and is becoming the standard of care in neurosurgery with continued adoption in subsequent segments.

Among the many competitors within the U.S. surgical navigation market, Medtronic is the dominant leader followed by BrainLab and Stryker. Medtronic has maintained its leading position in the spine, ENT, and neurosurgery market segments and continues to increase its overall market share. The dominant player in the robotic-assisted surgery market, however, is Intuitive Surgical with a wide gap between it and the swelling number of competitors entering this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary

and secondary research initiatives.

