Working with Community Partners to Provide State-Funded Pre-K

Recently, members of the Early Learning Team at the Department of Education (DOE) partnered with the Maine State Head Start Collaboration Office and the Governor’s Office of Innovation and the Future to provide a three-part professional learning series aimed at supporting school administrative units (SAUs) in navigating formal partnerships with licensed community providers. The series examined common myths and facts about partnering, explored the benefits and barriers of forming partnerships, and reviewed a roadmap for beginning conversations between partners. Representatives from existing public Pre-K and community partnerships also joined for a one-hour panel highlighting their own unique experiences in providing high-quality public Pre-K programs through formal partnerships.

All three, one-hour sessions were recorded and are now available on the Maine DOE’s Early Childhood website on the Professional Learning & Resources page. Additionally, links to individual sessions are provided below.

As SAUs in Maine continue to start and expand their public Pre-K offerings, partnerships are highly recommended to support the growing number of children that would like to attend as well as the needs of families. The Early Learning Team is prepared to support these conversations as needed. Those interested in more resources should reach out to one of the following specialists:

Early Education Team Coordinator, Leeann.larsen@maine.gov

Early Childhood Specialist, Nicole.madore@maine.gov

Early Childhood Monitor, Marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov

State Head Start Collaboration Director, Nena.m.cunningham@maine.gov

Senior Policy Analyst & Children’s Cabinet Coordinator, Ana.hicks@maine.gov