COVID-19 Daily Update 9-10-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 10, 2021, there have been 3,544,131 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 205,783 total cases and 3,207 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Barbour County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old male from Pleasants County, a 73-year old male from Barbour County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, a 70-year old female from Lewis County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,133), Berkeley (15,147), Boone (2,673), Braxton (1,420), Brooke (2,560), Cabell (11,411), Calhoun (696), Clay (851), Doddridge (857), Fayette (4,545), Gilmer (1,066), Grant (1,613), Greenbrier (3,784), Hampshire (2,345), Hancock (3,210), Hardy (1,924), Harrison (7,723), Jackson (2,784), Jefferson (5,582), Kanawha (19,268), Lewis (2,000), Lincoln (2,040), Logan (4,161), Marion (5,741), Marshall (4,309), Mason (2,760), McDowell (2,086), Mercer (6,593), Mineral (3,549), Mingo (3,529), Monongalia (10,737), Monroe (1,693), Morgan (1,553), Nicholas (2,582), Ohio (5,099), Pendleton (913), Pleasants (1,137), Pocahontas (870), Preston (3,532), Putnam (6,685), Raleigh (8,919), Randolph (4,005), Ritchie (1,007), Roane (970), Summers (1,081), Taylor (1,651), Tucker (762), Tyler (1,051), Upshur (3,026), Wayne (4,123), Webster (799), Wetzel (1,935), Wirt (592), Wood (9,977), Wyoming (2,724).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell Huntington Health Department, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Clay County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center (parking lot), 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

