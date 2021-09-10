Submit Release
News Search

There were 532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,237 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the public should expect delays in the Turkey Thicket/Brookland neighborhoods of Northeast, Washington, DC. Due to a special event in the area, the public can expect increased police activity and intermittent road closures in the area, to include Michigan Avenue corridor, during the mid-day commute.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

The public should abide by any parking restrictions and should be guided by any posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the downtown area and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of downtown to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Special Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.