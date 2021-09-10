ROUNDTABLE TO EXPLORE U.S. DUPLICITY IN AFGHANISTAN SINCE THE 1970S

Fall of Kabul Forty Years in the Making

WALTERVILLE, OR, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publishing will host “Afghanistan and Beyond: American Duplicity Since the 1970s,” a free one-hour Zoom event available to the public on September 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. (eastern). It’s “Roundtable #1” of the series “Creating a Better World for Our Children: The Rise and Fall of Empires and the Narrative Creation Process,” which is inspired by the new book, “The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond” by Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould. Reservations are required at Valediction.net/eventlist.

“We are seeing a paradigm shift,” TrineDay publisher RA “Kris” Millegan said recently. “There are folks in the shadows lie, cheat and steal to scare us into taking sides. Then they can manipulate us. But there are more good, life-loving people than there are of them, and they must be exposed. That’s why I publish books and why I’m excited about this Roundtable.”

Discussing her book and this event, co-author Ms. Gould said, “Americans think they know what happened in Afghanistan in the 1980s once they’ve seen Charlie Wilson’s War. That film is the propaganda story. The mujahideen we funded there brutalized the Afghan people. They were not freedom fighters. The Soviet Union was lured into Afghanistan by Carter’s national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski and trapped there and demonized in order to justify the tremendous arms build-up under Reagan, the largest since World War II.”

Also participating in the Roundtable are Dr. Jawied Nawabi, assistant professor of economics, sociology and international studies at the City University of New York, Bronx Community College, and authors Bruce de Torres (God, School, 9/11 and JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free) and S.K. Bain, (The Most Dangerous Book in the World: 9/11 as Mass Ritual).

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, husband and wife, acquired the first visas to enter Afghanistan in 1981 since the expulsion of all Western media one month after the 1979 Soviet invasion. Following their 1981 news story for CBS, they produced a PBS documentary and returned to Kabul for ABC Nightline in 1983. In 2002, they made a documentary about Afghan human rights expert Sima Wali’s first return to Kabul since her exile in 1978. Invisible History: Afghanistan’s Untold Story (2009) and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire (2011) were published by City Lights. The Voice, an esoteric adventure story, was published in 2001.