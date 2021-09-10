NBA King David “The Next Big Thing”
EINPresswire.com/ -- NBA King David A.K.A. Dirty Dave is the owner and Co-CEO of Never Broke Again Records-now it’s his turn in the spotlight. He’s been pulling big numbers on YouTube with every recent video uploaded.
The Baton Rouge LA. native is a Hip-hop artist who is considered to be one of today’s best new artists. Not considering his troubled past in which he was shot with guns on several occasions, and he was shot numerous times including getting shot in his face and he lived. His upcoming debut album, The Next Big Thing, will be a project chronicling a chapter of his life filled with ups and down, taken from experiences in the streets of Baton Rouge Louisiana and Atlanta Georgia.
Originally from Louisiana, NBA King David relocated to Georgia as an adult, to pursue his music career. It’s no surprise he’s considered The Next Big Thing because his Rugged-N-Raw voice and rap style can not be emulated.
Kicking off his career as a talented Hip-hop artist, NBA King David’s music can be located on most major platforms. Some of the list includes platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play/YouTube, iTunes, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Deezer, Napster, and viral music videos on YouTube. So it’s highly recommended that you subscribe to NBA King David’s YouTube channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCqGZw_7Boy9xqo3Jx4nPL7g
Also, follow NBA King David on Twitter @kingdavid404, Instagram nba_kingdavid, and feel free to listen to NBA King David’s latest single entitled “Beautiful”
NBA King David – Beautiful
https://youtu.be/QYdEueS3Lmk
Never Broke Again Records
+1 800-983-1362
jesussonkingdavid@gmail.com
