Celebrity Rapper Trill Will premieres on Front Page Of LiveMixtapes w/ DJ Star through Real Life Music/TSO Music Group

DELAND, FL, USA, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trill Will has had a fast ascension the last couple of years.In 2019, He performed all over the country with Savage Life/Supa Unit and performed at SXSW Sxumbag Season before Releasing a music video with his label mate and business partner NoxBond . " Ya Ya Ya " , which was picked up by WorldstarHipHop and quickly generated over 1 million views.In 2020, He signed a distribution agreement with Universal Music Group , and went on to tour all over the country.In 2021 He garnished over 10,000,000 views on Soundcloud with his single Bankrupt, and another 2 Million views on Worldstarhiphop with "Long Road" with JoJo 2 Amazing.In recent months he paired up with business partner Celebrity DJ YG . Their company Celebrity Status signed a partnership agreement with the label of CMG The Label/L.F.N.K/H3OMG.To heat up the year, He has delivered a 3rd quarter project in partnership with Real Life Music, LLC/TSO Music Group/LiveMixtapes, which is currently on LiveMixtapes front page as a World Premiere. GFM is being pushed as the #1 Priority with Next Level DJ Coalition, a DJ Coalition with over 700 members.It is hosted by The World Famous DJ Star, #BMFWhen asked to comment on his new release, Trill Will said : ""GFM:God 1st Family 2nd Money 3rd with Dj Star is only the beginning of My Magna Opus work of becomin the change music need to see.Thanks to The Next Level Syndicate/Real Life connection with Live Mixtapes/TSO Music Group (who) Has Provided a Team of Professionals that have opened a portal for me to freeze the current state of music only to thaw it out with the Hidden Light of my Music."World Famous Next Level DJ Star said : "Yo its theworldfamousdjstar shout out to the real one yo james (Real Life Music/Next Level DJ Coalition C.E.O. James Lomak) keep shining king 👑"His business partner and the other half of his rap group Trill Bond , NoxBond (aka James Lomak), said : "Trill Will is the truth. His songs are always top tier, his lyrics are next level and full of substance, the production is magnificent, and he sets the standard for putting in work consistently. I am blessed and honored that he included me on this epic album"The V.P of Real Life Music, LLC Lukazi, said "That New Trill Will Dj Star Albums (GFM) Straight Pressure The album is full of nothin but hitz."Christopher Lee Cheney, the owner of WorldWideCollaboration and WWCfam.com said "Trill Will Is a truly inspiring artist and has motivated so many artists around the world. He will continue to make a legacy and change hip-hop forever."Blakk-Da-Profit, One of the artists that he signed to his Black Executive Triad imprint said : "Give me my flowers right now cuz they overdue"- @Trill Will Preach to em bruh"To top off the mixtape, he's even dropped a brand new music video with 819 Bebe called Blood Sweat and Tears From Youtube :Trill Will and 819 Bebe are setting the stage for the DJ Star assisted TSO/LMT PRO/LiveMixtapes exclusive album : GFM : God 1st, Family 2nd, Money 3rd with their impactful and deep "Blood Sweat and Tears" music video.They brought out the block for this street anthem with this incredibly catchy hook that is a testament of their Real Life struggle, each artist comes through with a top tier verse to tell their story in their own unique and entertaining way. This all Blood Sweat and Tears.Follow Trill Will, 819 Bebe, and DJ Star on InstagramFollow Real Life Music, Next Level DJ Coalition, TSO Music Group and LiveMixtapes on Instagram

