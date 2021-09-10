BoardPAC Secures Strategic Partnership with Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council
BoardPAC Secures Strategic Partnership with Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment CouncilCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic’s complete disruption of business activity, the need for efficient board meeting automation has become more pronounced than ever, and such service providers are in high demand. Making its mark as a leader in this space, virtual board meeting automation provider BoardPAC, based in Sri Lanka, has become a strategic partner of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), helping facilitate the company’s expansion into new territories and focus markets.
With an already existing global user base of over 50,000 and a presence in over 40 countries, BoardPAC’s latest partnership serves as yet another testament to the quality standards of its solution. BoardPAC Co-Founder/CEO, Lakmini Wijesundera stated: “Our growth plan includes expanding our worldwide network, and our strategic alliance with CWEIC will strongly help us extend our presence into Commonwealth territories. The strategic cooperation between CWEIC and BoardPAC is especially relevant in light of the worldwide pandemic, and the emerging need for secure remote working and filling the void in virtual board meetings.”
CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organization officially mandated by the Commonwealth Heads of Government to promote trade and investment between the 54 Commonwealth member countries, creating a global business network that includes strategic partners from business and government that include the likes of Standard Chartered and the Maldivian Government.
BoardPAC joins this high-level network as a Strategic Partner, CWEIC will rely on BoardPAC’s award-winning solutions to conduct board and committee meetings with members and maintain relationships throughout the global Commonwealth network, while also effectively promoting the BoardPAC platform to all members in the process.
CWEIC Chairman, Lord Marland stated: “We are looking forward to working closely with BoardPAC. The alliance will not only help CWEIC to conduct virtual board meetings securely and safely with the current global pandemic, but also align ourselves with all governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks.”
Echoing this sentiment, CWEIC Deputy Chair, Sir Hugo Swire stated: “We are excited to partner with BoardPAC and extend modern digital governance and compliance solutions to organizations operating in the Commonwealth.”
Noting that BoardPAC’s excellent track record inspired confidence within the CWEIC to implement its solution on a global scale, CWEIC Chief Executive, Samantha Cohen CVO stated: “We’re delighted that BoardPAC, one of the most renowned virtual board meeting automation providers in the world, joined our network of Strategic Partners. BoardPAC will add significant value to our board and committee meetings, allowing the CWEIC to conduct meetings with its members throughout the Commonwealth more effectively.
“The partnership also demonstrates the opportunities within the Commonwealth, and the confidence businesses have towards the Commonwealth and CWEIC,” she concluded.
BoardPAC is an award-winning, multinational, paperless Board meeting automation solutions provider, recognized for driving simple, secure, sustainable, and experiential communications for Board and Executive members. Leading corporates such as Petronas, Deloitte, EY, Mercedes Benz, Prudential, Hong Leong Group, Stock Exchange of Malaysia, Central bank of Sri Lanka, Bombay Stock Exchange, Bank Negara, Maybank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Colombo Stock Exchange, and Sri Lankan Airlines are just some of BoardPAC’s success stories, and the partnership with the CWEIC will pave the way to several more high-profile additions to this list.
