BoardPAC appoints Vijendran Watson as Chairman
BoardPAC the award-winning, paperless board meeting automation solutions provider, has announced the appointment of business leader Vijendran Watson as ChairmanCOLOMBO, SRI LANKA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Vijendran Watson was the founding Managing Director of Mobitel in Sri Lanka and former Managing Director of Lanka Bell. He has over 43 years of experience in the ICT industry and recently retired as the Chief Regional Officer (CRO) of Edotco Group. As a founding member of Edotco, the infrastructure company of the Axiata Group, Mr. Watson helped build the company from scratch to now be present in eight countries and own and manage over 30,000 towers. As CRO Bay of Bengal, he was responsible for Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. As a further attestation to his global expertise in the corporate world, Mr. Watson is a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Master Performance Certified Coach, and Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology.
“We are privileged and honored that Mr. Vijendran Watson has joined BoardPAC as Chairman. His extensive global growth experience will be beneficial to steer BoardPAC’s rapid global expansion phase that’s taking place. Mr. Watson’s international experience, having lived and worked in over 10 countries, and his strategic experience will be valuable as BoardPAC expands globally in the Board Automation sphere,” stated Ms. Lakmini Wijesundera, the founder and CEO of BoardPAC.
Mr. Watson added: “I keenly look forward to working with Lakmini and the dynamic BoardPAC team; the product is world-class and has the potential of making Sri Lanka proud by dominating this space globally. Furthermore, the pandemic has resulted in many Boards needing to meet virtually, and there is a tremendous opportunity to serve the need by offering a product that is secure and easy to use.”
BoardPAC is recognized for driving simple, secure, sustainable, and experiential communications for Board and Executive members. With over 50,000 users globally and a presence in over 40 countries, BoardPAC serves a host of fortune 500 companies and worldwide leading corporates such as Petronas, Deloitte, EY, Mercedes Benz, Prudential, Hong Leong Group, Stock Exchange of Malaysia, Central bank of Sri Lanka, Bombay Stock Exchange, Bank Negara, Maybank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Colombo Stock Exchange, and Sri Lankan Airlines are just some of BoardPAC’s success stories. BoardPAC has also been recognized as one of Asia’s Best Workplaces 2021 by Great Place To Work®.
