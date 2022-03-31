BoardPAC and William Radcliffe join forces to enter to a strategic association with JSE Investor Services
JSE Investor Services welcomes a new collaboration with the board meeting automation leader, BoardPAC, through William Radcliffe, a consulting company.
with an already existing global user base of over 50,000 and a presence in over 40 countries, BoardPAC’s latest collaboration is yet another testament to the quality standards of its solution.”COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSE Investor Services (JIS) welcomes a new collaboration with the global virtual board meeting automation leader, BoardPAC, through William Radcliffe, a trust and financial management consulting company based in Rivonia, they are set to provide companies with a collaborative meeting and board automation services.
The collaboration is intended to facilitate BoardPAC’s expansion into South Africa and bolster its service offering to the SA market.
BoardPAC Co-Founder and CEO; Lakmini Wijesundera said, “with an already existing global user base of over 50,000 and a presence in over 40 countries, BoardPAC’s latest collaboration is yet another testament to the quality standards of its solution. We are pleased to begin collaborating with JIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, to offer our board automation services in conjunction with William Radcliffe’s trust and financial management services to JSE’s listed companies, JIS clients as well as any unlisted clients. I trust that this collaboration will steer the adoption of BoardPAC across South Africa.”
William Radcliffe’s Managing Director, Poloko Leotlela, said “the collaboration demonstrates the seizing of opportunities within the BEE share plans, trust and financial administration arena: It is the result of our continuous efforts to find solutions that allow directors to concentrate on decisions rather than on administrative issues. In our view, BoardPAC is the best solution for board management automation software and will provide a secure, cost-effective, and efficient way for boards to undertake their responsibilities. We are excited about the association and look forward to migrating clients onto the BoardPAC software.”
The collaboration will mean that JSE listed clients have access to BoardPAC where their governance records are maintained in a secure and organised manner, and the company meeting services are delivered through a trusted and auditable platform.
“We feel that adding BoardPac to the collaboration between William Radcliffe and JIS rounds out a solid product offering to our clients which will streamline how their meetings operate”, commented Carol Crozier, CEO Designate of JIS.
BoardPAC is an award-winning, multinational, paperless board meeting automation software provider recognised for driving simple, secure, sustainable, and experiential communications for the board and executive members. Leading corporations such as Petronas, Deloitte, EY, Mercedes Benz, Prudential, Hong Leong Financial Group, Stock Exchange of Malaysia, The Reserve Bank of India, Bidcorp, Denel, Murray & Roberts, SITA, and Novus Holdings are just some of BoardPAC’s success stories. The association with JSE Investor Services will pave the way to add several more high-profile clients to this list.
JSE Investor Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and offers shareholder register maintenance, corporate actions, shareholder analytics, managing employee and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) share schemes, training, and education. Their diversified service offering includes board meeting automation, in partnership with BoardPAC, communication, and engagement via Sharehub, administration, and financial management of BEE scheme in collaboration with William Radcliffe.
William Radcliffe is a management consulting company that focuses on corporate governance services. The company provides services such as, governance advisory, broad-based scheme administration, and financial management. In April 2021, William Radcliffe forged a partnership with JSE Investor Services to deliver broad-based empowerment scheme administration and financial management consulting to JSE-listed companies that have implemented broad-based empowerment schemes.
