Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B202984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/7/21, 1822 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Hill Rd., Bethel
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Denise Guilmette
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/7/21 at approximately 1822 hours there was a 911 call from a residence on
Royalton Hill Rd. in the Town of Bethel. While the victim was on the phone with
911 the phone was disconnected. Upon further investigation, it was determined
that Denise Guilmette, had committed the crime of Domestic Assault and
Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Guilmette
was processed at the Royalton Barracks and released with conditions and a
citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 9/10/21 at 1230 hours to
answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to
Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/21, 12:30pm
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
