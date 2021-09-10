Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B202984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/7/21, 1822 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Hill Rd., Bethel

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Denise Guilmette

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/7/21 at approximately 1822 hours there was a 911 call from a residence on

Royalton Hill Rd. in the Town of Bethel. While the victim was on the phone with

911 the phone was disconnected. Upon further investigation, it was determined

that Denise Guilmette, had committed the crime of Domestic Assault and

Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Guilmette

was processed at the Royalton Barracks and released with conditions and a

citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 9/10/21 at 1230 hours to

answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to

Emergency Services.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/21, 12:30pm

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

