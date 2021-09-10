Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,689 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B202984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/7/21, 1822 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Hill Rd., Bethel

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Denise Guilmette                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/7/21 at approximately 1822 hours there was a 911 call from a residence on

Royalton Hill Rd. in the Town of Bethel. While the victim was on the phone with

911 the phone was disconnected. Upon further investigation, it was determined

that Denise Guilmette, had committed the crime of Domestic Assault and

Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Guilmette

was processed at the Royalton Barracks and released with conditions and a

citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 9/10/21 at 1230 hours to

answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to

Emergency Services. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/21, 12:30pm           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.