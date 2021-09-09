Submit Release
Henry County Correctional Officer Arrested, Charged

PARIS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Henry County Correctional Officer on charges of having inappropriate contact with an inmate.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, today, TBI agents began investigating a report of a Henry County Correctional Officer having inappropriate contact with a female inmate inside her cell over the last week. 

As a result of the investigation, Richard Wade Sanders (DOB: 5/27/00) was arrested this afternoon and booked into the Henry County Jail on three counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate.  His bond is set at $25,000.  Sanders is no longer employed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office following an internal investigation.

