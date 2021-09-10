‘Make A Square With 3 Toothpicks’: TikTok Viral Confuses Millions of People
EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 60 videos posted on TikTok, creator Alan Liew’s (@carstyle2you) recent video shared on August 14 went viral. The video shows Alan trying to build a square using only three toothpicks. Filmed as a loop without a final reveal, the toothpick challenge video had thousands of people commenting on how they think he did it. In fact, the video has drawn an incredible 8.2 million views, 481K likes, and 10.6K comments to date.
The popular video has an on-screen caption that reads, “Made a square by using 3 toothpicks” along with the observation that Alan repeatedly trying to solve the challenge.
It doesn’t stop there. In true TikTok fashion, carstyle2you went on to make a few parts about the toothpick challenge and encouraged people to try it themselves. The international phenomena took flight in the U.S. too, with over 60% of video views from U.S. users. People continue to comment and share their own videos trying to discover the “magic” behind creating the square. So far, the original video was stitched by 42 users and more than 5K shares on the video.
“I love creating content and engaging with people through social media,” says Alan Liew. “I didn’t expect this particular video to go viral but I’m so happy it did. It has been so much fun seeing people’s reactions and comments trying to solve the challenge together on TikTok. I like the fact that many people can get involve and interact with each other from the video.”
Some of the Top Comments from fans include:
• “Did anyone just watch this for a literal hour to see what happens?”
• “I swear I literally watched this 300 times”
• “I’ve been trying to solve this for 4 hours”
• “Dude not even joking I’ve been here for 5 mins then looked at the comments”
In addition to TikTok, Liew creates a ton of content across many different platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Fans can follow him on all social media channels HERE. An avid car enthusiast, his content now covers cool cars with fun, humorous content.
For more information, visit his linktree at https://linktr.ee/carstyle2you.
Alan Liew
Alan Liew
CarStyle2you
