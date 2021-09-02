Discover Claims Announces New CIO, Linda Yang
Healthcare startup appoints CIO to lead data and strategy divisionCHARLOTTE, NC, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover Claims, a growth stage company with hospital clients nationwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Yang as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the company. In her new role, Linda will oversee various functions within the organization to scale, ensure maximized returns for clients, and streamlined data exchanges.
Linda brings over 14 years of experience in healthcare business analytics to her new role at Discover Claims. Most recently, she served as the Lead Business Intelligence Developer for OrthoCarolina, one of the nation’s leading orthopedic practices, where she was integral in the successful Epic EHR implementation for the business intelligence and analytics applications.
The new CIO has a proven track record of implementing business intelligence and streamlining data and workflow processes for reputable healthcare systems and hospitals. Holding various analytics roles throughout her career, Linda has worked for major healthcare organizations including Duke University, Novant Health, and Premier Inc. Linda holds a Master of Health Administration in healthcare informatics, the Healthcare Financial Management Association Certified Specialist Business Intelligence designation, and comprehensive Epic EHR certifications.
“We are excited to welcome Linda to the team and to see how she can streamline the data interaction with our hospital clients, recovery vendors, and improve the data mining strategy direction of our organization,” says Phillip Dolamore, CEO of Discover Claims. “Linda is an incredibly qualified professional with a proven track record in healthcare business analytics, and we look forward to her leadership in our organization.”
“Written-off hospital account data is an unrecognized valuable asset, and I’m excited to work alongside an expert team to help scale the organization and produce cash value for our health system clients,” says Linda Yang, CIO of Discover Claims.
About Discover Claims
Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Discover Claims, recovers written-off charity and uncompensated care accounts using Artificial Intelligence. Discover Claims proprietary technology eliminates patient contact and can identify payment sources on accounts aged up to four years. Discover Claims recently received funding from the Charlotte-based venture capital group, Cadrillion Capital.
