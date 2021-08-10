New R&B Artist Announces EPs And Album Release Dates
Florida-based singer/songwriter, Nyka Nashe, launches new musicMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nyka Nashe, an R&B singer/songwriter from Florida, is pleased to announce the launch of her new EP titled, “Don’t Forget Nyka.Nashe.” Debuting September 10, the new EP will feature five songs: “Walking Away;” “Conflicted Soul;” “Tragedy;” “Tug of War;” and “Don’t Forget.” Nashe will also release a new EP on the 10th of each month leading up to her album launch in January 2022. All music will be available on SoundCloud and Amazon upon release.
In addition to a music career, Nashe is also an established award-winning writer, including a nomination into the Who's Who of Literary Writers and a nomination for the Silver Knights Award in Journalism. Under the pen name NYKAtheAuthor, Nashe’s book “Flavors of Deceit” will be turned into a film in 2022. The novel is a racy and sexy tale about an exotic dancer who finds herself in one of the city's toughest clubs. The character reveals the effects of abuse and mischief. Readers can find the book on Amazon.
“I’ve been a storyteller for as long as I can remember. Since I was little, I’ve been writing novels and music with my major influences being Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison,” said Nyka Nashe. “My background and the way I was raised played a huge role in who I am today — a proud singer/songwriter and published author who wants to uplift and entertain people and allow them to connect with my work.”
Nashe’s father was a prominent political figure of Ghana, West Africa and her mother a retired Naval officer. She was raised in the slums of Miami's toughest neighborhood Opa-Locka. Her mother remarried early on, which gifted her with two half-siblings and a stepfather. To escape the stresses of being misunderstood, Nashe began to write short stories and mimic the popular music of her time. As she advanced through grade school and on to high school, she would constantly find herself in the library or in a literary contest.
To learn more about Nyka Nashe’s music and books, follow her on YouTube and Instagram. For independent artists looking to collaborate and release with Nashe, email her at nykatheauthor@gmail.com.
Nyka Nashe
Nyka.Nashe'Music
nykatheauthor@gmail.com