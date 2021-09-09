ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 10-13) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require closures this weekend (Sept. 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 13) for asphalt removal. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Litchfield and Dysart roads also closed. DETOUR : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes , including eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Traffic exiting eastbound I-10 at Avondale Boulevard can travel south to eastbound Van Buren Street before re-entering I-10 beyond the closure.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.