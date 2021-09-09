TECKpert Hailed as Miami, Florida’s Best Staff Augmentation Company on Clutch
“Our tech teams have put in great work during really tough times. We couldn't do it without our incredible tech talent & our dedicated partnerships with our clients. We are grateful for this award.” ”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past few years, we’ve seen some tech companies move from the traditionally known tech hubs to new locations such as Texas and Florida. As these locations continue to see a tech-driven influx, Miami is widely expected to be the next hottest tech hub.
As a veteran Miami-based tech company, we at TECKpert, are incredibly excited to partner with innovative organizations this year to bring to life their digital transformations. Since 2009, our company has been helping companies solve their unique needs through IT staff augmentation services, mobile app development, web development, and more.
Thanks to our team’s impact on the industry, we’ve recently been recognized as Miami, Florida’s highest-performing staff augmentation company on the prestigious Clutch Leaders Awards for 2021!
To give you a deeper understanding, Clutch is a data-driven B2B marketplace that compiles client reviews and content to help millions of corporate clients worldwide. The site annually celebrates the best and brightest service providers during their Leaders Awards. Each firm listed on the platform is meticulously evaluated to determine those who have exemplified genuine excellence and dominance.
To be recognized as a leader means the world to us. We are extremely honored and humbled by this momentous accomplishment. Here to extend our sentiments, our CEO has a few words to share:
“Our tech teams have put in great work during really tough times. This recognition is well-deserved. We couldn't do it without our incredible tech talent and also our dedicated partnerships with our clients. We are grateful for this award.”
With that being said, we want to send our thanks and best wishes to all our clients, most especially those who reviewed our services on Clutch. Thank you for opening countless possibilities for our team. We owe our success to you.
Need a team for your next big project? Contact us and let’s get in touch. The TECKpert team is looking forward to getting to know more about you and your business.
