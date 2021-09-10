Altec’s September Advanced Admin Training Helps Customers Maximize DocLink for In-Office and Remote Situations

Virtual hands-on classes are very popular as customers look to get the most out of their DocLink investments and manage their hybrid workforces more effectively

With so many companies needing business continuity with employees working from everywhere, our classes provide the training our customers need and want so they can maximize what they already own.” — Caleb Castellaw

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting its final 2021 Advanced Admin Training (AAT) class next week, September 13-17.As the model for all of our DocLink University classes launched this year, AAT consists of week-long, half-day intensive online classes that take a deep-dive on how to utilize DocLink beyond basic functionality. This hands-on training allows DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions by learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink enterprise-wide in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal. Hands-on lessons cover Smart Form Toolkit, Data Manager, auto/retro index, OCR, Import Manager, maintenance & troubleshooting, and more.With limited class size, direct interaction with Altec’s technical team, and virtual networking opportunities, customers can see and hear how their peers are using DocLink. Previous AAT attendees have stated that the class provided them with a deep, comprehensive understanding that will help them better automate processes throughout their organizations.“AAT has always been a popular class, and customers haven’t skipped a beat, continuing to attend our virtual classes to learn about how DocLink can streamline more of their tasks,” said Caleb Castellaw, Client Account Manager. “With so many companies needing to ensure business continuity with employees working from everywhere, our classes provide the level of training our customers need and want so they can maximize what they already own.”Our remaining DocLink University classes for 2021 include:October 18-20: Admin 101October 21: Smart Form ToolkitNovember 18: WorkflowDocLink customers are encouraged to register for DocLink University classes as they fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.About AltecAltec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com # # #

