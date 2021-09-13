Submit Release
News Search

There were 385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,980 in the last 365 days.

Playersoft Limits Presence at G2E - Offers Virtual Meetings

Playersoft Technologies

Playersoft Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Playersoft has made the difficult decision to not exhibit at G2E this year in a conscious effort to keep business partners, friends, and families safe.

“We have been exhibiting at G2E for over a decade and while we want to be there to see our customers, and business partners, in our minds safety comes first. We will offer virtual meetings in lieu of a live presence. Over the past year, we have used virtual meetings with great success and our clients enjoy the convenience of it. We look forward to seeing everyone at G2E in 2022,” said Hunter Hunstock, President & CEO at Playersoft.

Playersoft has been working diligently to enhance its award-winning mobile product suite. Over the next few months, they will be announcing big news and will make these products available to the gaming community.

Playersoft will be scheduling virtual demonstrations of the following products via Zoom Meetings:
- Mobile Enrollment
- Host Player Management
- Group Manager
- Event Manager
- Mobile Ticket Redemption
- Tournament Director
- OneCard


For clients and prospects who would like to see a demo or speak about a product, Playersoft will be available and can be reached at (866) 711-4919 or at info@Playersoft.com

ABOUT PLAYERSOFT
Playersoft’s Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is comprised of former casino operators who’re able to recognize the problems that gaming managers face and are able to help solve them with technology solutions that are tailor-made for gaming and hospitality environments. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: http://www.playersoft.com.

Jatonia Ziegler
Playersoft Technologies, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Playersoft Limits Presence at G2E - Offers Virtual Meetings

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.