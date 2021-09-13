Playersoft Limits Presence at G2E - Offers Virtual Meetings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Playersoft has made the difficult decision to not exhibit at G2E this year in a conscious effort to keep business partners, friends, and families safe.
“We have been exhibiting at G2E for over a decade and while we want to be there to see our customers, and business partners, in our minds safety comes first. We will offer virtual meetings in lieu of a live presence. Over the past year, we have used virtual meetings with great success and our clients enjoy the convenience of it. We look forward to seeing everyone at G2E in 2022,” said Hunter Hunstock, President & CEO at Playersoft.
Playersoft has been working diligently to enhance its award-winning mobile product suite. Over the next few months, they will be announcing big news and will make these products available to the gaming community.
Playersoft will be scheduling virtual demonstrations of the following products via Zoom Meetings:
- Mobile Enrollment
- Host Player Management
- Group Manager
- Event Manager
- Mobile Ticket Redemption
- Tournament Director
- OneCard
For clients and prospects who would like to see a demo or speak about a product, Playersoft will be available and can be reached at (866) 711-4919 or at info@Playersoft.com
ABOUT PLAYERSOFT
Playersoft’s Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is comprised of former casino operators who’re able to recognize the problems that gaming managers face and are able to help solve them with technology solutions that are tailor-made for gaming and hospitality environments. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: http://www.playersoft.com.
Jatonia Ziegler
“We have been exhibiting at G2E for over a decade and while we want to be there to see our customers, and business partners, in our minds safety comes first. We will offer virtual meetings in lieu of a live presence. Over the past year, we have used virtual meetings with great success and our clients enjoy the convenience of it. We look forward to seeing everyone at G2E in 2022,” said Hunter Hunstock, President & CEO at Playersoft.
Playersoft has been working diligently to enhance its award-winning mobile product suite. Over the next few months, they will be announcing big news and will make these products available to the gaming community.
Playersoft will be scheduling virtual demonstrations of the following products via Zoom Meetings:
- Mobile Enrollment
- Host Player Management
- Group Manager
- Event Manager
- Mobile Ticket Redemption
- Tournament Director
- OneCard
For clients and prospects who would like to see a demo or speak about a product, Playersoft will be available and can be reached at (866) 711-4919 or at info@Playersoft.com
ABOUT PLAYERSOFT
Playersoft’s Award-Winning technology has been helping casino operators build player loyalty, grow revenues and operate more efficiently since 2010. The company is comprised of former casino operators who’re able to recognize the problems that gaming managers face and are able to help solve them with technology solutions that are tailor-made for gaming and hospitality environments. For more information or to learn more about the Playersoft suite of products, please see their website here: http://www.playersoft.com.
Jatonia Ziegler
Playersoft Technologies, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn